Revelstoke roads and weather: severe thunderstorm watch today

High 23 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Road maintenance work between 3 km west of East Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of eastGlacierNationalPark Boundary.Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50km/in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 22. Expect roadconstructionintheIllecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7 pm. Expect speed reduction to 50km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9 am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH!

Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Low 15.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 4 or moderate.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 3

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Previous story
PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Just Posted

Only one Revelstokian enters local race; wins competition

Less than a hundred racers took part in this year’s multiday TranSelkirk Race

New shade sail over playground at Kovach Park

The shade sail will block about 95% UV and reduce the heat for playground users

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club gets funding from Columbia Basin Trust

They were one of 25 organisations awarded a total of $400,00

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

City of Revelstoke on the hook for another $10 million after failed grant application

CAO says Phase 1 will no longer be completed in 2020

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

North Okanagan arena renovations facing design challenges

Despite design hurdles, target construction start date remains Spring 2020

Category 4 Dorian bears down on Bahamas, may skirt Florida

Millions of people in Florida have been in the changing potential path of the hurricane.

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

$38.1M middle school to soon open doors in the Okanagan

Canyon Falls Middle School in Kelowna welcomes its first students Sept. 3

More ‘meat’ than usual at Okanagan-based vegan restaurant

One patron of Kelowna’s Naked Café took the establishment’s name a little too seriously

Truck fire delays motorists on Silver Star Road

A truck hauling a trailer caught fire just after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon

Car-jacking attempts in South Shuswap shock residents, stall traffic

Police aircraft, police cars respond to man’s attempts to get in vehicles in Sunnybrae

Most Read