Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 18 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Collision between Woolsey Creek FSR; East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Jumping Creek Rd for 12.5km (East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to 5 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Single lane alternating traffic. MINOR DELAYS. Estimated time of re-opening Thu Jul 18 at 10:30 AM PDT.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT. From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays upto20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Mon Jul 29 at 7:00 AM MDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Watch for equipment and workers on roadway.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd for 1.8 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Jul 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Showers. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 18. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Showers ending this evening then clearing. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 9.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 24. UV index 7 or high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 0

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

B.C. First Nation's group using ads in Texas targeting company for fuel spill
North Okanagan seeks provincial approval of bag ban

