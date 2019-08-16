Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west ofGoldentoEastBoundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays. Lane Closure.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of East Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary.Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zones, flagpersons, lane changes, width reductions.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 22. Expect roadconstructionintheIllecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h9am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 11.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 20.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 8

One is near Revelstoke on Boulder Mountain It’s suspected cause is lightning and it’s currently 0.01 ha in size.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire