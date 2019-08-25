Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Road maintenance work between 3 km west of East Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary.Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hin work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 22. Expect road construction in theIllecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7 pm. Expect speed reductions to 50km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of GlacierNational Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Thursday.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing before morning. Fog patches overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 9.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 5

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire