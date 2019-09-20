Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd for 0.2 km (5 km west of WestBoundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Oct 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Sep 19 at 7:00 AM PDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Night work taking place from 7:00 pm Monday night through to 7:00 am Saturday morning.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier NationalPark Boundary. Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50km/h in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Geotechnical investigation between Quartz Creek FSR and Donald FSR for 1.3 km (15 to 17 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Mon Sep 23 at 6:30 PM MDT. From 7:30 AM to 6:30 PM MDT daily. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Paving operations between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Three Valley Frtg for 8.1 km (16 to 24 km west of Revelstoke). Until Fri Sep 20 at 4:00 PM PDT. From 5:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect 20 – minute delays.

Bridge maintenance between Taft Rd and Taft Rd for 1.3 km (29 to 31 km east of Sicamous). Until Thu Sep 19 at 3:30 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. Maintenance on Crazy Creek/Taft overhead Bridge.

Highway 23 south: There will be a safety drill at Upper Arrow Lake Ferry (Upper Arrow Lake). Starting Mon Sep 23 at 10:00 AM PDT until Mon Sep 23 at 4:00 PM PDT. We will be conducting Emergency drills on the M/V Columbia (upper Arrow Lake Ferry). Passengers can expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. BC Hydro will be working a 10 day on 4 day off schedule. Expect 20 minute delays.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing before morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 8.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 15. UV index 5 or moderate.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 1

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire