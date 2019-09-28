Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High nine degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd for 0.2 km (5 km west of WestBoundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Oct 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Sep 19 at 7:00 AM PDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Night work taking place from 7:00 pm Monday night through to 7:00 am Saturday morning.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier NationalPark Boundary. Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50km/h in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Geotechnical investigation between Quartz Creek FSR and Donald FSR for 1.3 km (15 to 17 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Mon Sep 23 at 6:30 PM MDT. From 7:30 AM to 6:30 PM MDT daily. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: There will be a safety drill at Upper Arrow Lake Ferry (Upper Arrow Lake). Starting Mon Sep 30 at 11:00 AM PDT until Mon Sep 30 at 4:00 PM PDT. There will be delays up to 30 minutes.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. BC Hydro will be working a 10 day on 4 day off schedule. Expect 20 minute delays.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Snow level 1000 metres. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low plus 4 with risk of frost.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. High 8. UV index 4 or moderate.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 2

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Previous story
‘No need’ for lengthy border exam of Meng Wanzhou before her arrest: defence
Next story
B.C man, driving legally blind without licence, gets two years for fatal crash

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High nine degrees

PROFILE: Brynne running for Green Party in Kootenay-Columbia

Long-time West Kootenay resident advocates for food security, environmental issues

It’s LUNA weekend! Where and when should you be to see the wonder?

Schedule of events for the art festival in Revelstoke this weekend

LETTER: Response to Mt. Begbie chalet proposal

What kind of planet do you want to leave your children?

Climate crisis hot topic of the night at Revelstoke election debate

The crowd booed People’s Party Candidate Rick Stewart’s climate change denial

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

B.C. premier says it’s time to add value to province’s forestry products

Instead, the focus needs to be on the renewable resource over the long term, Horgan said

Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened: Thunberg

Activist Greta Thunberg responded to attacks on campaign as students take part in global protests

Snow hits Big White Resort, more expected over weekend

The resort reported a first snowfall of the season of 2 cm Friday

B.C man, driving legally blind without licence, gets two years for fatal crash

Driver lost licence, declared legally blind in 2001

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

Surrey drunk driver left scene of fatal crash to chase after his dog

Submissions heard Friday in impaired driving causing death of 80-year-old Surrey grandma Dolat Jiwani

First snow falls at SilverStar Mountain Resort

It’s happening, winter is coming—grab your skis!

Vernon woman sells art to raise cash for family displaced by fire

Paintings for sale in fundraising effort for woman, 2 children who lost home to fire

Most Read