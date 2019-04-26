Revelstoke roads and weather: showers expected

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary for 15.6 km (1 km east of East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Fri May 31. From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays. Reduced speed in work zones and on milled surfaces.

Work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Apr 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Sun Jun 30. From 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. High 13. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Snow level lowering to 1000 metres this evening. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Low plus 3.

Active wildfires:

None in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 26 at 6:45 a.m.:

“We should see a loose wet cycle today with the strong solar input. Storm slabs are still lurking in the Alpine, and Treeline”

Spring conditions: Thursday

The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can changerapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnight and risingair temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist

