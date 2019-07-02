Revelstoke roads and weather: showers today

High 25 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT. FromMay until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km sectiondailyfrom7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Mon Jul 15.From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 10.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 5

Four of the fires are under control and none are near Revelstoke. One is near Golden, but it’s under control and small. A new one started last night near Kikomun Creek Provincial Park. It’s suspected it was started by people and is currently 0.01 ha.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers today

Most Read