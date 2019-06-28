Revelstoke roads and weather: showers today

High 19 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of WestBoundary of Glacier National Park). Until Fri Jun 28. From 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Snowshed lighting replacement project. Night Work only, 7 pm to 7 am, Monday night to Sunday morning.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT. From May untilAugust, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Mon Jul 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd for 1.8 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Jul 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd (Revelstoke). Until Fri Jun 28. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays. Rock Scaling at Revelstoke Dam.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Showers. Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Showers. Risk of thunderstorms this evening. Low 10.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 4

The three fires are under control and none are near Revelstoke. One is near Golden, but it’s under control.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

There are reports of a building fire in Kelowna

Five Grizzlies moving up to play Junior A hockey next season

Coach said he is proud to see them move up

Report scores Revelstoke Secondary School as one of the best in B.C.

The Fraser Institute ranked 251 schools throughout the province

Born and raised Revelstokian appointed as Supreme Court of B.C. judge

Revelstoke born and raised Sheila Tucker has been appointed a judge of… Continue reading

Fatal overdose of daughter in Vernon prompts mom to help others

Sandra Welton’s daughter, Mehgan Parrotta, died of an overdose on Thursday, May 30 in Vernon

CBC visits Revelstoke to investigate climate change

They looked at how climate change will impact the alpine environment

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

Kelowna fire crews are on scene at Richter Street and Lakeshore Drive

Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of B.C. teen

BC Coroners Inquest jury says more treatment facilities needed in B.C., on Vancouver Island

A street by any other name

Columnist would rather his adopted hometown of Vernon have streets with names rather than numbers

One in three in B.C. choose road trips over flights for vacation: poll

About 75 per cent of people in B.C. say they’re concerned about how air travel impacts environment

Joy of dance brought instructor to Summerland

For Amanda Frankham, dance is a way of life. Frankham, a dance… Continue reading

Home is where the heart is for NHL player from the South Okanagan

Duncan Keith of the Chicago Black Hawks opens the second phase of his OSNS playground project

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

Public forum fails to ease Kelowna residents’ frustration over supportive housing

BC Housing’s information session about its new ‘wet’ facility leaves neighbours with more questions

