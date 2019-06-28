Revelstoke roads and weather: showers today

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of WestBoundary of Glacier National Park). Until Fri Jun 28. From 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Snowshed lighting replacement project. Night Work only, 7 pm to 7 am, Monday night to Sunday morning.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT. From May untilAugust, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Mon Jul 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd for 1.8 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Jul 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd (Revelstoke). Until Fri Jun 28. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays. Rock Scaling at Revelstoke Dam.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Showers. Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Showers. Risk of thunderstorms this evening. Low 10.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 4

The three fires are under control and none are near Revelstoke. One is near Golden, but it’s under control.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire