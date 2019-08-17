Revelstoke roads and weather: sun and cloud

High 22 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west ofGoldentoEastBoundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays. Lane Closure.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of East Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary.Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zones, flagpersons, lane changes, width reductions.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 22. Expect roadconstructionintheIllecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h9am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon with 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Tonight: Mainly sunny. High 26. UV index 7 or high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 6

None are neat Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

