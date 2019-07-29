Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT.From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays upto20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of GlacierNational Park). Until Mon Jul 29. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Watch for equipment and workers on roadway.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 12.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Clearing near noon. High 24. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 8

Two fires are near Revelstoke. One is in the Jordan Creek area and being held. The suspected cause was lightning and it is 0.01 hectares in size.

The other is on Frisby Ridge and suspected cause is unknown. The province will be conducting a fly over this afternoon to determine if a response is needed. Frisby ridge is still open at this time to recreationalists. The fire is currently 0.01 ha.

