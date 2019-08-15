Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High 27 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of GoldentoEastBoundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays. Lane Closure.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug 15. From6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of East Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary.Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zones, flagpersons, lane changes, width reductions.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 22. Expect road constructionintheIllecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of GlacierNational Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday.

Bridge maintenance between Highway 23; Highway 23 South and Highway 23; Highway 23 North for 1.4 km (Revelstoke). Until TueAug13 at 9:00 AM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. SPEED REDUCTION IN AFFECT. WATCH FOR FLAGGERS.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Tomorrow: Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Low 15

Tonight: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 7

One is near Revelstoke on Jordan River. It’s suspected cause is lightning and it’s currently 0.01 ha in size.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

