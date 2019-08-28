Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High 25 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Road maintenance work between 3 km west of East Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east GlacierNational Park Boundary.Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 22. Expect road construction intheIllecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7 pm. Expect speed reductions to 50km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Thursday.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 25. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 10.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High 26. UV index 7 or high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 5

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Previous story
B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits
Next story
Billboard company ‘appalled’ no one taking ownership of anti-immigration Bernier ads

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High 25 degrees

Woman’s body recovered from submerged car in Griffin Lake

RCMP have not identified the body

Revelstokian collecting donations for homeless women in Vancouver

She will be driving the donations to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre

Revelstoke’s annual Emergency Services Food Drive coming up Sept. 17

Community Connections has a wish list of most needed items

High 26 for Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning.… Continue reading

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

B.C. youth found guilty of fatally stabbing his foster parents

Second-degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old boy

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

Weyerhaeuser focused on sustainability through provincial crisis in forest sector

In an industry that is experiencing plant closures and uncertainty, Princeton’s Weyerhaeuser… Continue reading

Bye week ahead, Okanagan Sun look to recover from two straight losses

The Sun lost 37-13 to the VI Raiders Saturday

B.C. youth centre to close in September due to ‘intoxication, bullying and vandalism

The Slocan centre will focus on making programming changes

Man arrested after woman, found unresponsive on B.C. highway, dies

RCMP have identified the victim, initial suspect taken into custody has been released

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

Shuswap residents without power after protesting smart meter installation

For 10 years the Shuswap couple have used an older meter

Most Read