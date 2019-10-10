Highway 1 going over Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High seven degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd for 0.2 km (5 km west of WestBoundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Oct 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier NationalPark Boundary. Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50km/h in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Ditching between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. Until Fri Oct 18 at 5:00 PM PDT. Rock scaling. Speed reductions 50 km/h in work zone. Larger blast requiring extended closure may occur once per week Mon-Thurs 9AM-1PM PST, possible delays of 60 min. Other times 20 min delays. Watch for crews, lane changes, obey traffic control. No stoppages long weekends.

Geotechnical investigation between Rogers Pass Summit Rd and Beaver Valley Rd (1 km east of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Oct 10 at 7:00 PM PDT. From 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM PDT daily. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zone, flag persons for any barrier concrete movements or lane changes.

Highway 1 west: Electrical maintenance between Big Eddy Rd and Highway 23 South (Revelstoke). Until Thu Oct 10. From 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM PDT on Thursday and from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Wednesday. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect 10 – minute delays.

Bridge maintenance between Woods OH Bridge and Boulder Avalanche Gate for 4.1 km (12 to 8 km west of Revelstoke). Until Thu Oct 10 at 2:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Geotechnical investigation between Ackerman Rd and Prosh Frtg for 5.0 km (19 to 24 km east of Sicamous). Until Fri Nov 29 at 11:00 AM PDT.

Highway 23 south: Maintenance between Denny’s Way and Shelter Bay Provincial Pk for 48.1 km (Revelstoke). Until Fri Oct 4. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic. EXPECT MINOR DELAYS.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. BC Hydro will be working a 10 day on 4 day off schedule. Expect 20 minute delays.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. High 7. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low zero with risk of frost.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 1

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Previous story
Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed
Next story
Avoid Salmonella this Thanksgiving with tips from the BC Centre for Disease Control

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High seven degrees

Kootenay Columbia candidates talk local food production

With long highway closures in the winter as well as increasing awareness… Continue reading

UPDATE: Revelstoke councillors debate hours of operation of third cannabis store

They endorse the proposal in the end

Elections Canada needs poll workers for upcoming federal election

Elections Canada said there are many paid vacancies in Revelstoke, Kimberley, Cranbrook, and Sparwood

Province rejects Revelstoke gravel pit

The B.C. government says no to Terus Construction Ltd’s proposed gravel pit on Westside Road

VIDEO: NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Liberals promised 2015 would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system

Shuswap’s Bollywood Bang goes way beyond fundraising expectations

The sold-out evening in Salmon Arm raises at least $170,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

EDITORIAL: Keeping our past

A policy is needed to determine which objects belong in the Summerland Museum

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Esther the Wonder Pig announced her latest purchase of a plant-based mattress by Kelowna company

Later that week, she met with climate activist Greta Thunberg

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Princeton B.C. home sells for $3113

A family home in Princeton sold for less than the average price… Continue reading

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Most Read