Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny with chance of rain

Winter is back in the alpine

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Work between GlacierPark East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of GlacierNational Park). UntilApr 30 at 5:00 AM. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Bridge maintenance between Three Valley Frtg and Greely Rd for 26.8 km (Revelstoke). Until Tue Apr 16 at 2:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 12. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Showers. Snow level lowering to 1000 metres overnight. Low plus 3.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 235 cm

Season total: 868 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 16 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Winter is back at higher elevations; touchy storm slabs are easily triggered in the Alpine and upper Treeline.”

Danger rating for Monday

Alpine: 3 – Considerable

Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.

Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.

Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas

Treeline: 2 – Moderate

Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.

Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.

Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Forecast for Tuesday:

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.