Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny with chance of rain

Winter is back in the alpine

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Work between GlacierPark East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of GlacierNational Park). UntilApr 30 at 5:00 AM. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Bridge maintenance between Three Valley Frtg and Greely Rd for 26.8 km (Revelstoke). Until Tue Apr 16 at 2:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 12. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Showers. Snow level lowering to 1000 metres overnight. Low plus 3.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 235 cm

Season total: 868 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 16 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Winter is back at higher elevations; touchy storm slabs are easily triggered in the Alpine and upper Treeline.”

Danger rating for Monday

Alpine: 3 – Considerable

  • Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.
  • Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.
  • Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas

Treeline: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Forecast for Tuesday:

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

Previous story
Dog rescued while swimming 135 miles off Thailand
Next story
Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

Just Posted

Four dead, one in custody following Penticton shooting spree

A 60-year-old man has been taken into custody as RCMP continue to investigate

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny with chance of rain

Winter is back in the alpine

B.C.’s deadly past: Penticton shooting one of the worst massacres in provincial history

A 60-year-old man has turned himself into police

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Violence against women “too close to home”

Revelstoke Women’s Shelter hosts activities for Prevention Week 2019

‘Pulling together’: Salmon Arm reels from fatal church shooting

Fatal shooting at Salmon Arm church leaves community members in shock

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

B.C. poet Shane Koyczan responds to fatal mass shooting in South Okanagan city

Spoken-word artist and poet Shane Koyczan shares his thoughts on a dark day

Kelowna musician releases raw first solo album

Garret Scatterty releases Jack of Hearts after 3 years

Prosecutor wraps up case in Bountiful child bride trial

A man is on trial for the alleged removal of his daughter into the U.S. to marry an American man

Okanagan Collaboration Challenge blindly pairs up songwriters

Applications sought from musicians who are up to the challenge

Blasting to begin in West Kelowna

The blasting will continue for 3 weeks

‘Terrible, terrible thing’: Former coaches of accused Salmon Arm shooter shocked

Matrix Gathergood, 25, excelled in football, rugby during his time at Salmon Arm Secondary

UBC Okanagan researchers contribute to study about charitable behaviour

The study found people are more charitable if allowed to claim donations sooner

Most Read