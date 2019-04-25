Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High 13 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Bridge maintenance between Redgrave Rest Area and Victoria Rd W (Revelstoke). Until Thu Apr 25 at 4:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic.

Work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Apr 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Sun Jun 30. From 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. High 13. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy overnight with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Active wildfires:

None in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 25 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Strong solar input today will produce loose wet avalanches on solar aspects. Storm slabs are still lurking on N-NE Alpine features”

Spring conditions: Wednesday

The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnight and rising air temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

