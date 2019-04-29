Revelstoke roads and weather: thunderstorms expected

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east:

Maintenance between Three Valley Siding and Three Valley Frtg for 4.2 km (16 to 20 km west of Revelstoke). Until Mon Apr 29 at 3:30 p.m.. Single lane alternating traffic.

Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park WestBoundary for 15.6 km (1 km east of East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to 1 km west of West Boundary ofGlacier National Park). Until Fri May 31. From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternatingtraffic, expect up to 15 minute delays. Reduced speed in work zones and on milled surfaces.

Bridge maintenance between Taft Rd and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd (29 km west of Revelstoke). Until Mon Apr 29. Bridge Maintenance on Taft Overhead Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

Work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier NationalPark). Until Apr 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Sun Jun 30.From 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits andtraffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Snow level rising to 1200 metres near noon. High 12. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this evening. Snow level 1200 metres. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 4 overnight.

Active wildfires:

Active fire at Hosmer Bridge by Fernie, B.C. Approximate size is 6 ha and suspected cause is by humans. Date of discover April 26.

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 29 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Avoid exposure to cornices which are large and taking significant solar input today.”

Spring conditions: Monday

The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditionscan changerapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crustsformed overnight and risingair temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.