Revelstoke roads and weather

Canada jay’s are known for grabbing food, flying away and then coming back for more. The bird stores the grub all over the forest, such as under lichen, behind bark, and tree crevasses. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Road conditions at 6:05 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Watch for slippery sections between MacDonald Showshed and West Boundary of Yoho National Park.

Highway 1 west: No warnings to Salmon Arm.

Highway 23 north: No warnings.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections to the Upper Arrow Lake Ferry.

Check DriveBC for up to date information.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 7 in the evening and minus 16 overnight.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort conditions:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Last 48 hours: 1 cm

Last 7 days: 12 cm

Base at 1,950m: 207 cm

Season total: 815 cm

Avalanche report for Glacier National Park for March 4 at 6:15 a.m.:

“Three times Low does not mean it is time to expose yourself to undo hazard. Take the time to ski your line one at a time, avoid exposure to cornices, terrain traps and other hazards. Be over prepared for cold.”

Alpine, treeline, below treeline: 1-Low-

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features. Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely. Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Find an up to date forecast on the Avalanche Canada website.

