Revelstoke roads and weather

Road conditions at 6:05 a.m.:
Highway 1 east: Watch for slippery sections between MacDonald Showshed and West Boundary of Yoho National Park.
Highway 1 west: No warnings to Salmon Arm.
Highway 23 north: No warnings.
Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections to the Upper Arrow Lake Ferry.
Check DriveBC for up to date information.
Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:
Today: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight: Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 7 in the evening and minus 16 overnight.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort conditions:
New snow since yesterday: 0 cm
Last 48 hours: 1 cm
Last 7 days: 12 cm
Base at 1,950m: 207 cm
Season total: 815 cm
Avalanche report for Glacier National Park for March 4 at 6:15 a.m.:
“Three times Low does not mean it is time to expose yourself to undo hazard. Take the time to ski your line one at a time, avoid exposure to cornices, terrain traps and other hazards. Be over prepared for cold.”
Alpine, treeline, below treeline: 1-Low-
Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features. Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely. Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.
Find an up to date forecast on the Avalanche Canada website.
