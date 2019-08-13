Revelstoke roads: seven construction projects between Revelstoke and Golden

High of 24 degrees today

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to EastBoundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays. Lane Closure.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of East Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary.Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zones, flagpersons, lane changes, width reductions.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 22. Expect road construction in theIllecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Bridge maintenance between Meadows in the Sky Pkwy and Loop Brook Campground for 58.7 km (Revelstoke to 8 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Tue Aug 13 at 9:00 AM PDT. From 4:00 AM to 9:00 AM PDT on Monday and Tuesday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of GlacierNational Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Thursday.

Bridge maintenance between Highway 23; Highway 23 South and Highway 23; Highway 23 North for 1.4 km (Revelstoke). Until Tue Aug 13 at 9:00 AM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. SPEED REDUCTION IN AFFECT. WATCH FOR FLAGGERS.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: Limited visibility with fog between Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Highway 1 for 49.0 km.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening. Low 13.

Tonight: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 11

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Previous story
B.C. vehicle insurance remains Canada’s costliest, industry group says

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads: seven construction projects between Revelstoke and Golden

High of 24 degrees today

Watch National Live Theatre’s production of Julie in Revelstoke Aug. 18

The Revelstoke Theatre Company is hosting the show at The Roxy

Marble Canyon playing Revelstoke Summer Street Fest Thursday

The band describes their sound as alt. country and folk rock.

Revelstoke cadet selected for the West Coast Challenge Regional Expedition

Autumn South kayaked through the southern Gulf Islands with the Vernon Cadet Training Centre

Roads and weather for Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: Mainly cloudy. Showers this morning then 60… Continue reading

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

B.C. vehicle insurance remains Canada’s costliest, industry group says

ICBC monopoly needs competition, Insurance Bureau of Canada argues

Dedicated Summerland blood donor rolls up sleeve 150 times

Regular schedule of donations began in 1977

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

Man shot in Peachland

No arrests have been made following the shooting

Kelowna police on scene of serious collision involving cyclist

Kelowna police have detained one person at the scene

Mustard plants invading agricultural areas in Okanagan Similkameen

Two species of perennial mustards causing problems within region

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Woman located after missing for five days

Police say police Megan Roberts was picked up by a truck Sunday afternoon heading toward Hedley

Most Read