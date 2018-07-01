Revelstoke school board sets renovation priorities in 2019/20 capital plan

School District 19 trustees have approved the 2019/20 capital plan, with a strong focus on prioritizing Columbia Park Elementary School renovations. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

School District 19 trustees have approved the 2019/20 capital plan, and in doing so set priorities for replacements and renovations throughout the district.

The plan, discussed and approved at the Wednesday, June 27 board meeting, outlines priority additions and renovations to Columbia Park Elementary School and Begbie View Elementary School through to 2021.

In total, the board approved a 2019/20 capital plan amount of $2,440,000 plus additional funds for bus and playground equipment replacement.

The 2019/20 plan focuses on the renovations that will be made beginning after April 1, 2019, based on the governments fiscal year.

Priority one, two and three in the 2019/20 plan include renovations to Columbia Park Elementary.

Priority one in 2018/19 plan is phase three of Columbia Park’s renovation, which includes replacing all doors and windows that have Georgian glass, building a handicapped washroom and shower, replacing lighting with LED fixtures and replacing interior doors. The amount for renovations, as included in the report, is $375,000.

Priority two of the plan includes phase four renovations to the school, which involves replacing wood trim, ceiling tile and the fire alarm system, along with adding an additional handicapped washroom. The amount for this phase is listed at $307,500.

The districts intent, as included in the report, is to carry out priority one and two projects concurrently

Priority three, which is slated for the following fiscal year of 2020/21, includes replacing flooring throughout the school at a cost of $257,000.

As was noted by acting secretary treasurer Bruce Tisdale at Wednesday’s meeting, the school is currently completing phase one of the project, focusing on upgrading underutilized changing rooms and converting the space into a band room.

Phase two of their four phase project, which includes renovations to the staff room and improvements to the school’s front entrance, according to Tisdale, is expected to be completed by spring break of next year.

Priority four on the capital plan, which is also scheduled for the 2020/21 fiscal year, is the addition of four classrooms at Begbie View Elementary in anticipation for growth in enrollment.

The report identifies that this is a long-term project, though notes that “it is important to alert the Ministry to the potential for this project.” The projected cost of the project is $1,500,000.

In addition to specific projects, the capital plan includes a request for replacement buses at a rate of one bus per year for the next four years. The capital plan also includes a request for playground upgrades and replacements, specifically mentioning an upgrade to make the playground at Arrow Heights Elementary School more accessible.

As both of these funding requests are based on an allocation per approval and not a specific dollar amount according to the capital plan, specific dollar amounts were not included in the total amount.

The capital plan will now be submitted to the Ministry of Education for provincial capital funding approval.

