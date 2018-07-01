School District 19 trustees have approved the 2019/20 capital plan, with a strong focus on prioritizing Columbia Park Elementary School renovations. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke school board sets renovation priorities in 2019/20 capital plan

Columbia Park renovations remain focus; Begbie View classroom additions included

School District 19 trustees have approved the 2019/20 capital plan, and in doing so set priorities for replacements and renovations throughout the district.

The plan, discussed and approved at the Wednesday, June 27 board meeting, outlines priority additions and renovations to Columbia Park Elementary School and Begbie View Elementary School through to 2021.

In total, the board approved a 2019/20 capital plan amount of $2,440,000 plus additional funds for bus and playground equipment replacement.

The 2019/20 plan focuses on the renovations that will be made beginning after April 1, 2019, based on the governments fiscal year.

Priority one, two and three in the 2019/20 plan include renovations to Columbia Park Elementary.

Priority one in 2018/19 plan is phase three of Columbia Park’s renovation, which includes replacing all doors and windows that have Georgian glass, building a handicapped washroom and shower, replacing lighting with LED fixtures and replacing interior doors. The amount for renovations, as included in the report, is $375,000.

Priority two of the plan includes phase four renovations to the school, which involves replacing wood trim, ceiling tile and the fire alarm system, along with adding an additional handicapped washroom. The amount for this phase is listed at $307,500.

The districts intent, as included in the report, is to carry out priority one and two projects concurrently

Priority three, which is slated for the following fiscal year of 2020/21, includes replacing flooring throughout the school at a cost of $257,000.

As was noted by acting secretary treasurer Bruce Tisdale at Wednesday’s meeting, the school is currently completing phase one of the project, focusing on upgrading underutilized changing rooms and converting the space into a band room.

Phase two of their four phase project, which includes renovations to the staff room and improvements to the school’s front entrance, according to Tisdale, is expected to be completed by spring break of next year.

Priority four on the capital plan, which is also scheduled for the 2020/21 fiscal year, is the addition of four classrooms at Begbie View Elementary in anticipation for growth in enrollment.

The report identifies that this is a long-term project, though notes that “it is important to alert the Ministry to the potential for this project.” The projected cost of the project is $1,500,000.

In addition to specific projects, the capital plan includes a request for replacement buses at a rate of one bus per year for the next four years. The capital plan also includes a request for playground upgrades and replacements, specifically mentioning an upgrade to make the playground at Arrow Heights Elementary School more accessible.

RELATED: Revelstoke’s Columbia Park Elementary receives funding for new playground

As both of these funding requests are based on an allocation per approval and not a specific dollar amount according to the capital plan, specific dollar amounts were not included in the total amount.

The capital plan will now be submitted to the Ministry of Education for provincial capital funding approval.

@NathanKunz1
nathan.kunz@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man killed when dirt bike crashes head on with truck near Tulameen
Next story
PHOTOS: Inaugural Vernon living flag a success

Just Posted

Man killed when dirt bike crashes head on with truck near Tulameen

Accident is the second long weekend fatality in town known for its “weekend warriors”

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

Revelstoke school board sets renovation priorities in 2019/20 capital plan

Columbia Park renovations remain focus; Begbie View classroom additions included

Vernon beekeeper concerned after spike of deaths in bee population

Beekeeper Ed Nowek suspects Israeli Acute Paralysis Virus is the reason his bees are dying.

B.C. mom says shift change meant no child care, alleges discrimination

Nicole Ziegler filed the complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against Pacific Blue Cross

PHOTOS: Inaugural Vernon living flag a success

North Okanagan Community Life Society’s Living Flag Fundraiser in support of local family draws crowd

Canucks sign former Capitals centre Jay Beagle to four-year deal

The move comes after three long-time Canucks hung up their skates

Check your Lotto 6/49 ticket: you could be a millionaire

Ticket was purchased in Richmond, B.C., Saturday night

Yes, No sides aim for $500,000 in run up to electoral referendum facing court action

B.C. residents will get their chance to vote this fall

Unauthorized dam near Willowbrook investigated after near-breach

Incident exacerbated flooding woes for an already flood-embattled Willowbrook community

B.C. police help arrest Alberta doctor alleged to have targeted 5-year-old for sex

Fred Janke is facing charges of making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child

Video: Judges dish on Penticton Rotary Ribfest

It was Day 2 at the Penticton Rotary Ribfest and celebrity judges chowed down

Most Read