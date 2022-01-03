Revelstoke School District provides update on delayed opening

The Revelstoke School District Office has provided parents of Revelstoke students an update on the delayed opening of schools in the community.

On Dec. 29, the Provincial Health Office, along with the Minister of Education, announced the delay of the start of regular classes from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10.

In a letter sent out to parents and guardians of student’s in Revelstoke, Superintendent Mike Hooker said: “We are disappointed that we are not able to welcome all our students back to school next week; however, we know that the Provincial Health Office has provided solid direction to this point, and trust that this step is necessary.”

According to Hooker, staff will return to school on Jan. 4 and work to ensure that they are ready to implement updated safety guidelines and properly welcome children back to school on Jan. 10.

Principals have coordinated school care for students whose parents are health care workers and for those with extenuating individual needs during the week of Jan. 4 to 7.

The School District Office says principals will provide updated information to parents and students specific to their school starting next week.

