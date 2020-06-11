Revelstoke schools asking for public feedback on next year’s $16M budget

The Revelstoke school board is asking for public feedback on next year’s proposed budget.

The draft budget for 2020/21 is pegged at just over $16.5 million, which is an increase of almost $400,000 compared to last year’s budget.

The district is expecting an addition of approximately four students next year for a total enrolment of 1,012.

Staffing levels for next year are expected to stay stable, however the budget for salaries will increase by more than $500,000 due to raises and changes in health benefits. Salaries and benefits account for roughly 70 per cent of the district’s budget.

The district is expecting reduced revenue of $140,000 from international and out of province students next year. Although the district does not know the length of time for border closures, the budget only expects revenue for one family from out of province.

Last September, there were 26 international students registered in School District 19.

School District 19 has four schools including Arrow Heights Elementary, Columbia Park Elementary, Begbie View Elementary and Revelstoke Secondary.

