Revelstoke schools graffitied

Revelstoke Secondary School and Begbie View Elementary were defaced last weekend

The outside walls of two Revelstoke schools were significantly defaced last weekend.

When students arrived Monday morning to Revelstoke Secondary School and Begbie View Elementary, the brick walls were graffitied.

“It’s really disappointing. No one expected this,” said Greg Kenyon, principal of Revelstoke Secondary School.

The Revelstoke Secondary School was defaced last weekend. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

He continued it’s the first time the schools have had significant graffiti since they were built several years ago.

Shortly after, two local high school students were identified as the culprits and are currently drafting apologies to the school community.

“We want to work with the students so there’s an appropriate resolution,” said Kenyon.

Mike Hooker, superintendent of Revelstoke schools, sent an email to parents that said, “although this is something we rarely experience in our school community, it has served to remind us that while students do make mistakes, some bigger than others, we have good supports in place to ensure we learn and create positive paths forward.”

Usually a pressure washer is used to remove graffiti, but Hooker said due to the cold weather, -4 degrees celsius currently in Revelstoke, the scribbling is difficult to remove.

“It might be up longer than we hope for,” said Kenyon.

The school district is looking into various solutions to remove or cover the graffiti.

