Graffiti outside Revelstoke Secondary School. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke schools graffitied

Revelstoke Secondary School and Begbie View Elementary were defaced last weekend

The outside walls of two Revelstoke schools were significantly defaced last weekend.

When students arrived Monday morning to Revelstoke Secondary School and Begbie View Elementary, the brick walls were graffitied.

“It’s really disappointing. No one expected this,” said Greg Kenyon, principal of Revelstoke Secondary School.

The Revelstoke Secondary School was defaced last weekend. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

He continued it’s the first time the schools have had significant graffiti since they were built several years ago.

Shortly after, two local high school students were identified as the culprits and are currently drafting apologies to the school community.

“We want to work with the students so there’s an appropriate resolution,” said Kenyon.

READ MORE: Tires slashed on Douglas St. overnight Dec. 5 and 6

Mike Hooker, superintendent of Revelstoke schools, sent an email to parents that said, “although this is something we rarely experience in our school community, it has served to remind us that while students do make mistakes, some bigger than others, we have good supports in place to ensure we learn and create positive paths forward.”

Usually a pressure washer is used to remove graffiti, but Hooker said due to the cold weather, -4 degrees celsius currently in Revelstoke, the scribbling is difficult to remove.

“It might be up longer than we hope for,” said Kenyon.

The school district is looking into various solutions to remove or cover the graffiti.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Stranger who offered kids candy turns himself in, ‘no nefarious intentions’ say RCMP

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Graffiti outside Revelstoke Secondary School. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash
Next story
Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk

Just Posted

Revelstoke schools graffitied

Revelstoke Secondary School and Begbie View Elementary were defaced last weekend

UPDATE: Highway 1 now open after closure east of Golden

The highway was closed overnight

Parks Canada on the way to completing $122 million in infrastructure projects

Upgrades in Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Park have been in progress for five years

Highway 1 closed east of Golden

Due to rocks on highway

Snowfalls cost $3,500 per cm to plow in Revelstoke

This year’s snow removal budget is $1.3 million

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk

Two-factor verification has been the go-to way to keep online accounts secure

Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time ‘Person of the Year’

‘I could never have imagined anything like that happening,’ she said in a phone interview

B.C. patients wait 41% longer than national average to see a walk-in doctor: Medimap

The longest wait time was found in Sidney, B.C., where patients waited an average of 180 minutes

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

Morning start: Did you know there is a Scottish tartan designed for Mars exploration?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

Most Read