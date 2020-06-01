Revelstoke schools reopen

The Superintendent said 80 per cent of elementary and 40 per cent of high school students returned

A teacher does roll call and students sit beside pylons with their names on them. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

On June 1, some students voluntarily returned to school in Revelstoke.

At 8:30 a.m., students lined up outside various entrances at Begbie View Elementary. One teacher noted many of her students’ baby teeth had fallen out since she last saw them.

Grade 11/12 biology students started back at school with dissecting a pig. Student Alex Jay holds up his project. (Submitted)

Spots for standing were marked with pylons and teachers told students that their classroom will look quite different with fewer desks and x’s to mark where to sit.

Some teachers told parents they had to leave after dropping off their kids to reduce the amount of people congregating.

“While things will look different at school, with fewer number of students, what remains the same, is the strong connections and the relationships that exist between our school staff and out students. We are excited to have students back in school for at least some time before the end of June,” said Superintendent Mike Hooker.

Kindergarten through Grade 5 students will attend in-person instruction two days per week, while Grade 6 through 12 will get one day.

Hooker said up to 80 per cent of elementary and 40 per cent of high school students in Revelstoke returned for in-person instruction on June 1.

By comparison, only 50 per cent of elementary and 30 per cent of high school students in Vernon returned to school.

Interior Health has stated that the risk of COVID-19 in schools is low.

The Revelstoke school buses are still running, with one child per seat.

B.C. schools have been closed since March.

Students and parents line up outside Begbie View Elementary on June 1. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Signage on the playground outside Begbie View Elementary. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)