Revelstoke Search and Rescue asked for the city’s support to build an equipment storage and training facility. (Facebook file photo)

Revelstoke Search and Rescue asking for city land

The society needs to construct a building for storage and training space

Revelstoke Search and Rescue are asking the city for land and support for the construction of a new storage and training facility.

The society is requesting 0.5-1 Ha of land to be donated, the Development Cost Charges to be waived and in kind support provided for the servicing of the land.

REVSAR needs heated storage for their 30’ sled/UTV trailer, their 18’ swiftwater trailer, their two rescue seadoos, their future jet boat and their utility trailer.

A rendering of the proposed facility.

The project proposal also includes indoor and outdoor training space as well as parking and land for their seacan.

At the moment the society has office and storage space at the Revelstoke RCMP building, which they intend to continue using after the development of their new building, as the location acts as an excellent command centre. Their equipment is currently stored at various locations around the city.

REVSAR currently has 70 members with seven special operations teams:

  • Snomobile
  • Heli-Ops
  • Class D Fixed Line
  • Avalanche Winter
  • Rope Rescue
  • Swift Water
  • Canine Search

They are one of 10 busiest teams in B.C. with 60 callouts in 2018 and 70 so far in 2019. Over Christmas last year the team was called out on Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Search and Rescue just wants to get you home safe

In their presentation to City Council on July 9, REVSAR explained that they are 100 per cent volunteer run and that they rely on grant funding from the provincial government as well as donations.

They hope to aquire land for the project this year, complete the design and raise the funds for the project in 2020 and complete construction in 2021.

 

