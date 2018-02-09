Revelstoke Search and Rescue’s new truck. (Facebook/Revelstoke Search and Rescue)

Revelstoke Search and Rescue purchases new rescue truck

The vehicle was purchased with funding received from the province and the family of Jared Szabo

Revelstoke Search and Rescue has a new set of wheels.

The volunteer-run group purchased a 2015 Ford F-350 with 35,000 km in December.

That means that SAR now has its own independent vehicle.

The new truck will be used for pulling two trailers, one that is capable of carrying two sleds, and the other that can carry two boats for swiftwater rescue.

“It’s in beautiful shape,” said Giles Shearing, who volunteers with SAR.

“It’s got a canopy and a dry clean bed that we’re going to use moving around our helicopter external transportation system that we use for long line rescues.”

The new vehicle was purchased with funding received from the province and a generous donation from the family of Jared Szabo, a Revelstoke native of eight years whose body SAR helped recover following his disappearance in August 2017.

“We were extremely grateful for their involvement, and it’s the least we can do,” the Szabo family said.

A member of SAR said they were aware of the family’s intention to make a donation and can’t be certain, but believe it to be the largest independent donation the volunteer organization has ever received.

