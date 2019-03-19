Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to four calls between March 4 and 10. (Facebook file photo)

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to four calls March 4-10

Revelstoke Search and Rescue reports their call outs to Emergency Management BC which creates a report every week.

From March 4-10 REVSAR responded to four calls.

March 4-Nine Revelstoke members responded to assist with an injured snowmobiler on Frisbee Mountain. They located and brought the patient out of the area and handed them over to BC Ambulance Services.

March 6-Five members responded to an inReach activation near Shelter Bay. The team rescued the patient with an isolated knee injury and handed them over to BC Ambulance Services.

March 8-Six members responded to an injured skier in the Highway Bowl on Mount Revelstoke. The patient was retrieved and transferred to BC Ambulance Services.

March 8-Three members responded to locate two lost skiers off the backside of Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The team hiked in with snowshoes and escorted the subjects out and dropped them at the resort.

Across the province search and rescue teams responded to 24 incidents, bringing the year to date land rescue total up to 1,261.

See the full report here.

 

