Revelstoke Search and Rescue responds to four calls Feb. 25-March 1

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to four emergency call-outs between Feb. 25 and March 3.

On Feb. 26, three search and rescue members were called upon by RCMP to offer assistance to an out-of-bounds skier at the Highway Bowl and Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

The skier was located and rescued.

Later that day, nine search and rescue volunteers responded to another RCMP request to rescue a snowmobiler who had become stuck in a ravine on Sale Mountain.

On March 1, three search and rescue members responded to three out-of-bounds skiers at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, employing a helicopter to assist in their rescue.

The next day, a 10-person search and rescue crew responded for another two missing skiers outside Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

The skiers were located in good condition and assisted out of the area via helicopter.

From Feb. 25-March 1 there were 23 land search and rescue incidents across the province, bringing the year to date total up to 1,237.

Read the full report from Emergency Management BC here.

Previous story
Scheer makes statement on mosque attacks after backlash for no mention of Muslims
Next story
‘Disgusting and shameful’: School dress code debate by B.C. trustees irk union head

Just Posted

Revelstoke nordic skiers representing at national championships

There are three more events to ski

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responds to four calls Feb. 25-March 1

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to four emergency call-outs between Feb. 25… Continue reading

UPDATE: Ferry reopened and dangerous avalanche conditions for Revelstoke today

Road conditions as of 9 a.m.: Highway 1 east and west: No… Continue reading

‘People didn’t know that beer had flavour’: 23 years of brewery success

Tracey Larson may not have a fancy title but she’s the glue that keeps Mt. Begbie Brewery together

Revelstoke Grizzlies beat 100 Mile Wranglers

Grizzlies are division champions and will play Kelowna Chiefs for Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final

VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

March to end slaughterhouses gathering steam ahead of Kelowna date

The activist march across the Okangan is scheduled for June 8

‘Disgusting and shameful’: School dress code debate by B.C. trustees irk union head

International Longshore and Warehouse Union president Rob Ashton calls out Chilliwack trustees

UPDATE: Missing girl, 12, from Williams Lake found safe

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

Bookkeeper gets jail time after stealing $2.2 million from B.C. company

Actual amount might be even higher, prosecution hints

Kelowna realtor investigating “earth homes” for the Okanagan

Sally Hollingsworth thinks earth homes are getting more and more interest.

Scheer makes statement on mosque attacks after backlash for no mention of Muslims

First statement was condemned quickly online for failing to specify that the attack was on Muslims

Wheelchair boxing demo prompts B.C. gym to take a jab at national movement

Shuswap boxing coach spearheads initiative for disabled athletes with international assistance

WorksSafeBC almost done ammonia probe 1.5 years after Fernie arena tragedy

Statutory agency inspects ammonia-based fish processing facilities, follows up outstanding orders

Most Read