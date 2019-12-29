This summer Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to an injured swimmer who was using a zipline on Lake Revelstoke. (Photo via Facebook)

Revelstoke Search and Rescue sees another busy year

The team had 20 new recruits this year and responded for more than 80 calls

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to more than 80 callouts in 2019, one of their busiest years, said Giles Shearing, one of the REVSAR managers.

The team has 80 members, with specialty teams, including swiftwater, sled, rope and helicopter as well as a general search team and a Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association certified dog and handler.

This year the team had 20 new recruits. Shearing said they are all “expert outdoor mountain ninjas”.

Everyone practices once a week, with the specialty teams getting together for separate training sessions.

Each and every one of them is a volunteer.

“We are lucky in Revelstoke that a number of our members already come to volunteer with us with a lot of experience,” Shearing said.

There are Association of Canadian Mountain Guides ski guides, ski patrollers and paramedics, among others.

Revelstoke is one of the top 10 busiest teams in the province, Shearing said.

The team is overseen by Emergency Management BC. Each member is considered a public safety lifeline volunteer.

Last year, between April 2018 and April 2019, there were 1,642 callouts for Search and Rescue across the province, a number that has been increasing consistently, according to the province, who publishes statistics every year. In the 1991-1992 year, there was around 500 Search and Rescue incidents.

Search and Rescue services are always free for those involved, whether they be Canadian or visitors.

REVSAR is required to follow policies set out by Emergency Management BC. Though their members are volunteers, the local organization gets reimbursed by the province for calls that they respond to, which keeps the organization going and the equipment well maintained.

However, in 2016 and 2017, the province announced two one-time grants of $10 million and $5 million for the BC Search and Rescue Association. Those funds were shared between the provinces 80 Search and Rescue teams.

READ MORE: Concerns rise as B.C. search and rescue funding set to expire

In Revelstoke the money has been used for equipment purchases and training.

Shearing said the team looked at their call history to identify areas that could use more resources, water rescue was one of them.

“Water activities are increasing in our area, I think,” Shearing said. “We have more people out on lakes.”

Next summer a newly purchased 18 ft. jet boat will be ready for the swiftwater team to use.

REVSAR also got a new bank of radios this past year, and two years ago purchased an off-road vehicle with five seats and the ability to carry a stretcher.

“That has been useful for a number of tasks on Boulder (Mountain) and Frisbee (Ridge) so far,” Shearing said.

Also new to the fleet is a snow mobile that can easily carry two people, more of a work horse sled, Shearing said.

Last year they purchased a 30 ft. trailer for gear transportation.

They also did an IT upgrade in their command centre, which is in the same building as the Revelstoke RCMP.

At the moment, REVSAR is looking for a piece of land to build a training and storage facility, though they plan to keep their space in the RCMP building as they often work closely with the RCMP.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Search and Rescue asking for city land

With the new equipment and the highly trained, large team, Shearing said REVSAR is in a good place right now.

“Our members are selfless, they give a lot of their time and energy,” he said. “They are the lifeblood of the organization.”

Mental health of the team is an important consideration, Shearing said.

In cases of potentially traumatic incidents, such as fatalities or multiple fractures, REVSAR calls in the provincial Critical Incident Stress Management Team for support.

“Right now we have a really good group and it is really exciting,” Shearing said.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LifeLabs facing proposed class action over data breach affecting up to 15M clients
Next story
New industry develops around sucking carbon dioxide out of atmosphere

Just Posted

Revelstoke Search and Rescue sees another busy year

The team had 20 new recruits this year and responded for more than 80 calls

From hockey to dragon boating, Revelstokians won medals in 2019

A look back at local athletic accomplishments last year

What did Revelstoke City Council get up to in 2019?

A look back on local government decisions this year

Revelstoke’s conversations about the environment for 2019

Here’s a glimpse of what happened in the woods surrounding Revelstoke

Snow ending this morning, slippery highways in Revelstoke area

Roads and weather for Dec. 27

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

LifeLabs facing proposed class action over data breach affecting up to 15M clients

LifeLabs said the data hack affected up to 15 million customers, almost all of them in Ontario and B.C.

Silverbacks win first of two games against Vernon Vipers

A 5-2 vistory on Dec. 28 set the stage for an afternoon game Dec. 29.

Fundraiser dinners to support Okanagan boy fighting cancer

9-year-old Wills Hodgkinson is back at B.C. Children’s Hospital after being cancer-free for a year

Charges recommended after seizure of moose meat in North Okanagan

The Conservation Officers Service confiscated cut and wrapped moose meat.

B.C. VIEWS: A toast to civil debate in the new year

Not only is name calling juvenile, it is unproductive

Snow or freezing drizzle expected for Sunday in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Roadways are slick in some parts of the region as temperatures hover around freezing.

Canadians with health issues face difficulty finding affordable life insurance

There’s a trend of people needing insurance for a longer period

Ten-year-old B.C. girl dies after medical emergency on flight

The coroner says an investigation is underway to confirm the cause of her death.

Most Read