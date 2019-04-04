Revelstoke Search and Rescue stood down from two calls in two weeks

There were no other incidents

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to one call between March 25 and March 31.

On March 28 six members responded to a request for assistance with an injured snowmobiler on Boulder Mountain. BC Ambulance Services stood the team down as the patient self rescued.

The week prior, March 18-24 Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to one call.

On March 24 three members responded to a BC Ambulance Services request for a female who fell down a hill near Begbie Falls. However the members were stood down when Revelstoke Fire Rescue carried the subject out.

Year to date there have been 1336 land rescue incidents, according to Emergency Management BC’s weekly situation report.

Between March 25 and March 31 there were 27 Search and Rescue situations.

