Revelstoke Secondary hosting art exhibit, theatre production to close out school year

Exhibit featuring student art will be held at the school on Wednesday (June 8)

A peak into the student-made art featured at The Artists’ Canvas exhibit. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Students at Revelstoke Secondary School (RSS) are closing out the school year with a bang with a number of events to show off their artistic ability, both on the canvas and on the stage.

On Wednesday (June 8), the RSS Art Department will host The Artists’ Canvas, an exhibit open to the public featuring art from gifted young Revelstokians in the common area at the school.

Prior to 2020, RSS held an annual art exhibit.

This year’s exhibit features approximately 50 pieces of art from talented students in Grades 9 to 12 in a variety of mediums, including paintings, drawings, pottery, and photography.

According to Theresa Browning, many pieces are available for purchase if the student wishes to sell them.

“It’s a good way to get a piece of artwork before they become famous,” laughed Browning.

The pieces range in theme and showcase the students abilities to interpret projects in different ways.

Poster for The Artists’ Canvas. (Contributed by Theresa Browning)

Browning says RSS is very fortunate to have staff and students willing to put in extra work outside of class time to make events like this happen.

“These kids are incredibly talented and I’m just thrilled to be able to facilitate that,” said Browning.

The students at RSS are also gearing up for a night of over-the-top comedy with their production of Robin Hood and his Merry Men on June 14 and 15 at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre.

Poster for Robin Hood and his Merry Men. (Contributed by Theresa Browning)

The play is run fully by students, both on stage and behind the scenes, and features a cast of mostly women as the ‘merry men’.

“It’s one of those plays that the comedy and the humour in it will keep you laughing the whole way through,” said Browning.

Many of the young actors, actresses and stagehands were also involved in their production of Juvie: A Play which Browning called a heart-wrenching hit.

A group shot of the students involved in the production of Juvie. (Contributed by Theresa Browning)

Tickets to Robin Hood and his Merry Men are available for purchase in advance at the RSS office for $10. If seats are still available, tickets will be available at the door.

