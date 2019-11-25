Revelstoke Secondary School receives government funding to facilitate Youth Work in Trades program

It is one of many programs offered for students to learn or work in trades before graduation

Revelstoke Secondary School is one of many across the province that provides students with an opportunity to learn different trades as well as begin their trade-education alongside finishing their high school diploma. (Photo via Twitter)

The Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training announced $1.37 million to fund Industry Training Authority Youth Work in Trades programs, last week.

Revelstoke Secondary School offers the program and is one of school of 51 school districts to recieve the funding.

The program is dual credit for students in Grades 10-12. They can earn credit towards their high school diplomas as well as begin the paid work-based training component of an apprenticeship.

At RSS there are three students currently enrolled in the Youth Work in Trades program, a future cabinet maker, a future automotive technician and a future electrician.

The students receive four credits for every 120 hours that they work. The hours also count towards their apprenticeships.

“Access to the Youth Work in Trades program gives students a head start on training for a good career by providing real-world experience and high school credits,” said Rob Fleming, minister of education, in a news release.”Together with the ITA and school districts across the province, we are ensuring that students have better opportunities to transition into the workforce.”

The Youth Work in Trades program is one of many available through Revelstoke Secondary School that get students hands-on experience before they finish high school.

There are currently 13 students enrolled in the Work Experience course. It is a four credit program that is part of the students’ weekly timetable. Over the course of the school year they complete 100 hours of work experience in a field of interest.

RSS also has students in two other Industry Training Authority programs right now: Youth Explore Skills and Youth Train in Trades.

In the Explore program the students are given the opportunity to try out several different trades. They learn the basics over 120 hours of hands on experience. RSS has 75 students enrolled in the program this year.

The Train in Trades program currently has one student in aircraft maintenance and one in electrical foundations, with 11 more registered to begin carpentry foundations in the new year.

The program allows youth under the age of 19 to train at a specific trades centre in a foundations program and recieve both credits towards their high school diploma as well as the program certificate.

As the program can be done through the high school, students can have their tuition covered by the school district.

The Revelstoke School District received $20,000 for the continuation of the Youth Work in Trades Program for 2019-2020.

