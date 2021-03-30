Revelstoke seeks feedback on budget, proposed 1% tax increase

The city is looking for feedback on its 2021 budget.

A one per cent increase to property taxes is being proposed to fund transportation infrastructure projects such as road repair but there was no increase to the city’s operating budget or utility fees.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke proposing 1% property tax increase

This year’s general operating budget totals $23 million and is budgeted to increase an average of three per cent per year from here on out. The water operating fund, Big Eddy water fund, sewer operating fund and vehicle and equipment fund are kept separate, but total another $5.6 million.

The capital budget for 2021 is just over $8.6 million.

Projects planned for 2021 include:

up-sizing RMR’s reservoir

upgrading fireflow in the Big Eddy Water system

updating the sewer lift station at Power House Road

purchasing a new sweeper, tractor and articulating tractor

pavement patching and road rebuilding

rehabilitating the stormwater system

upgrading HVAC and electrical at the arena

upgrading Williamson Lake shower and washroom

continuing the wayfinding project

upgrading streaming technology

The arena roof is scheduled to be addressed in 2022, which would likely require borrowing more than $7 million unless grant applications are approved.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke denied $9M grant to replace arena roof

Though it will be reviewed later this year prior to approval, this budget proposes a 2.75 per cent tax increase in 2022, a 5.5 per cent tax increase in 2023 and four per cent increases in future years.

Since 2016, property taxes have increase 23 per cent in Revelstoke.

To find more information and to provide feedback to the city on the proposed budget go to talkrevelstoke.ca or email budget@revelstoke.ca

READ MORE: Woodenhead Park to get washroom facilities

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

budgetCity Council