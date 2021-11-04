The BC CDC reported 11 cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke Oct. 24-30.

The BC CDC reported 11 cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke Oct. 24-30.

Revelstoke sees 11 COVID cases Oct. 24-30

It was November 2020 when a cluster of cases came to Revelstoke

It was mid-November last year when the first COVID cases were being reported in Revelstoke.

Between Nov. 12 and Nov. 24, 2020 there were 14 cases reported, prior to Nov. 1 there were only three in the city.

This year numbers remain consistent, but low. Between Oct. 3 and Oct. 30, there were 29 COVID cases in the Revelstoke Local Health Area, with 11 in the most recent report, for Oct. 24-30.

And, Interior Health is reporting that there was a potential exposure at Begbie View Elementary on Oct. 25.

The province reports declining cases but high hospitalizations and continues to push for vaccination.

READ MORE: B.C. showing decline in COVID cases but hospitalizations remain high: modelling

As of Nov. 2, 94 per cent of eligible Revelstoke adults age 12 and up have received their first vaccine and 87 per cent have received their second dose.

READ MORE: UK authorizes Merck antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19Revelstoke

Previous story
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy
Next story
Appeal denied for Vernon man charged in killing of Japanese exchange student

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Hospice Society is accepting donations at Save-On Foods and Southside Market in November. With a donation you have a chance at winning this cardinal Christmas quilt. The quilt will be on display Nov. 13 and 20 at Save-On Foods and Southside Market on Nov. 14 and 21. Donations and memberships to the Hospice Society are welcome all year. (Contributed-Theresa Hamilton)
Revelstoke Hospice Society accepting donations in November

The BC CDC reported 11 cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke Oct. 24-30.
Revelstoke sees 11 COVID cases Oct. 24-30

Revelstoke City Council has some tough decisions ahead. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Tough decisions ahead for mayor and council

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy