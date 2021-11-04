Revelstoke sees 11 COVID cases Oct. 24-30

It was November 2020 when a cluster of cases came to Revelstoke

The BC CDC reported 11 cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke Oct. 24-30.

It was mid-November last year when the first COVID cases were being reported in Revelstoke.

Between Nov. 12 and Nov. 24, 2020 there were 14 cases reported, prior to Nov. 1 there were only three in the city.

This year numbers remain consistent, but low. Between Oct. 3 and Oct. 30, there were 29 COVID cases in the Revelstoke Local Health Area, with 11 in the most recent report, for Oct. 24-30.

And, Interior Health is reporting that there was a potential exposure at Begbie View Elementary on Oct. 25.

The province reports declining cases but high hospitalizations and continues to push for vaccination.

As of Nov. 2, 94 per cent of eligible Revelstoke adults age 12 and up have received their first vaccine and 87 per cent have received their second dose.

