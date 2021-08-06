BC CDC COVID report for July 25- July 31.

Revelstoke sees small spike in COVID cases

Central Okanagan once again under mask mandate

Between July 25 and July 31 there where three new COVID-19 cases in the Revelstoke area, according to BC CDC’s weekly report.

This marks the first time Revelstoke has reported more than one new case since six were reported the week of April 25 – May 1. To date there have been a total 316 cases in Revelstoke in 2021.

The slight increase in cases comes as Kelowna reported a record-breaking 450 new cases, sparking a return to mandated mask protocols for central Okanagan residents.

As of Friday, Aug. 6, there are 2,066 active cases across the province with 402 new cases reported today. More than half of those new and active cases are located in the Interior Health District. Provincially there are 58 hospitalized patients with 21 in critical care.

B.C. Has experienced a total of 151,375 cases with 1,772 confirmed deaths.

As of July 31, 85 per cent of Revelstoke has had their first vaccine.

