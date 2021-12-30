Revelstoke sets COVID case record the week before Christmas

The number of COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke reached unprecedented heights on the week leading up to Christmas, with 142 cases reported by B.C. public health teams for Dec. 19 – 25.

The new case weekly case count is nearly quadruple the previous weekly record of 37 cases set approximately one year ago on the week of Dec. 27, 2020 – Jan. 2, 2021.

According to the BCCDC, the weekly case average in Revelstoke sat at 7.9 before numbers reported on Dec. 29.

Across the province, B.C. public health teams reported a record 2,944 new cases of COVID-19, with 5 deaths attributed to coronavirus between Dec. 24 – 29.

READ MORE: Nearly 3,000 B.C. COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hospitalization stable

In light of the rise in COVID-19 cases across the province, the provincial government has decided to delay the start of the school year for most students.

The province announced Wednesday (Dec. 29) that schools will resume on Jan. 10 instead of Jan. 3 or 4 as planned.

“We are definitely disappointed that we aren’t able to have students back on the fourth, but the PHO has given us good direction over the past two years so our trustees and staff have confidence that this is a necessary step,” said School District 19 Superintendent Mike Hooker.

READ MORE: B.C. schools to have a staggered re-start in January; essential workers’ kids return first

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the new Omicron variant can become transmissible before a person experiences symptoms, and she urged carefulness for people visiting senior homes or attending gatherings if experiencing symptoms.

According to Henry, data shows people who have had COVID-19 have a 10 times greater chance of being reinfected if they do not have two doses of the vaccine.

Across the province, cases of COVID-19 remain most prevalent in individuals aged 20-29.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COVID-19Revelstoke