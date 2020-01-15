Columbia Basin Trust Social Grants will support programming for seniors to help increase social connectedness, reduce isolation and benefit well-being. (Submitted)

Revelstoke social projects receive funding from Columbia Basin Trust

Happipad Technologies, City of Revelstoke and Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society awarded funds

Several Revelstoke projects have been awarded funding from the Columbia Basin Trust to improve quality of life, focus on children’s development and strengthen social services.

This year the trust gave out almost $680,000 through their Social Grants program.

“Alongside many community organizations in the region, the trust is dedicated to helping all people in the basin meet their needs and access the resources that will help them address challenges and thrive in their communities,” said Aimee Ambrosone, Columbia Basin Trust executive director, delivery of benefits. “These projects will boost the well-being of a wide range of people by addressing a variety of social issues and opportunities.”

In Revelstoke, three organizations will be receiving funds.

Happipad Technologies Inc. was granted $30,000 for an affordable housing program designed to match seniors with empty rooms in their homes to young adults who need accommodation. According to the news release outlining the projects, the program also provides ongoing support for the seniors and the tenants are vetted. The goal of the project is to reduce social isolation and increase affordable housing.

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society was granted $15,000 to expand access to their peer support group and therapeutic activities as well as one-on-one support for vulnerable and isolated members of the community.

They also received $1,500 in funding to support children and youth to visit seniors and participate in inclusive activities to reduce social isolation and create inter generational connections.

The City of Revelstoke has been granted $35,000 for the Mental Health and Substance Use Collaborative Project. The money will be used to create and enhance early intervention initiatives for individuals experiencing mental health and substance misuse challenges.

