Revelstoke society to host vigil for victims of Kamloops residential school

More information to come on date and location of the event

Footprints such as this line the green belt in Revelstoke as a memorial for the children whose graves were found at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s Aboriginal Friendship Society is planning a vigil in the wake of the discovery of 215 children’s graves near the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this devastating news,” the society said in a statement circulated via email.

Updates about the vigil will be shared via the groups Facebook page which can be found at facebook.com/groups/490487617771929. To get involved send them a message.

Counselling in is also available with a counsellor who has Indigenous roots and training in intergenerational trauma, through the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society. Call 250-837-1111 for more information.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society also has a support line available at 1-800-721-0066.

READ MORE: Revelstoke students start memorial for Kamloops Indian Residential School victims

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

residential schools