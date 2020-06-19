Revelstoke students apprentice and earn high school credits

The students are working on site with Absolute Contracting to earn the required hours

Eight Revelstoke high school students participated in the Youth Train in Trades Program as part of a partnership between Okanagan College, the Industry Training Authority and SD19.

The program allows students to earn their Level 1 technical trades training, while also earning credits towards their high school diploma; giving them an incredible opportunity to graduate high school with a head start in a career in the trades.

An added benefit for the students is that the program provides funding that covers the cost of tuition.

Students began the Carpenter Foundation program at the Revelstoke campus of Okanagan College at the beginning of March, and continued online once the Covid-19 situation prevented in-class instruction.

The program was put on hold however, once they had reached a point where they were intended to receive more hands-on experience in the shop and with Absolute Construction.

Absolute is providing students the opportunity to be involved with the construction of a residential wood-frame project that will allow students to earn 450 work-based hours towards their Level 1 requirements.

Students were happy to restart their program on June 1 and anticipate working on-site in the Big Eddy with Absolute for seven weeks before they shift their focus to preparing for their Level 1 exam at the beginning of September.

 

Education

Most Read