Revelstoke students enter second year of Tourism Management program

Second year students in Okanagan College’s Tourism Management Diploma Program in Revelstoke will enter class this fall in a unique program designed with support from the region’s tourism industry.

“Revelstoke and the region, with year-round outdoor adventure activities and a world class tourism industry, is a perfect place to continue to develop this program,” said William Gillett, Dean of the School of Business at Okanagan College.

While second year students will attend the program in Revelstoke, the college didn’t receive the volume of applicants needed to offer the first year of the program on campus. However, it will be available again in the fall of 2024.

Students who had enrolled for their first year in the diploma were offered a placement in the same program at the Kelowna campus.

Gillett expressed gratitude to the industry partners who helped develop the program and said the college is committed to offering the program at the Revelstoke Centre, which offers a welcoming learning environment for students of all ages.

Another program that is available this September is a basic accounting certificate beginning Sept. 13.

For more information on OC’s Revelstoke Centre, go to okanagan.bc.ca/Revelstoke.

