Revelstoke students start memorial for Kamloops Indian Residential School victims

Mazi Davies adds hearts to the feet she traced. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review) Students trace their feet to create a memorial for the children who died at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review) Footprints such as this line the green belt as a memorial for the children whose graves were found at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

When Sarah Newton’s Grade 5/6 class heard about the recent discovery of 215 graves at a residential school site in Kamloops they wanted to do something to honour the memory of the kids.

They saw the memorial on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery, which features hundreds of pairs of shoes, and were inspired, explained a group of the students including Phoebe Werner, Olivia Morabito, Sephora Andrews, Brooks Deschamps, Marley Anchikoski and Sienna Honig.

Today when you are walking on the green belt you will see sets of footprints. The kids walked down from Begbie View Elementary and traced their own feet, adding hearts and the number 215.

Tomorrow they will be wearing orange t-shirts to school.

READ MORE: Teddy bears support those grieving Kamloops residential school victims

READ MORE: Trudeau promises more support for Indigenous Peoples after unmarked graves found

READ MORE: Work underway for forensics experts to identify B.C. school remains

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

residential schools