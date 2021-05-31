Revelstoke students start memorial for Kamloops Indian Residential School victims

When Sarah Newton’s Grade 5/6 class heard about the recent discovery of 215 graves at a residential school site in Kamloops they wanted to do something to honour the memory of the kids.
They saw the memorial on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery, which features hundreds of pairs of shoes, and were inspired, explained a group of the students including Phoebe Werner, Olivia Morabito, Sephora Andrews, Brooks Deschamps, Marley Anchikoski and Sienna Honig.
Today when you are walking on the green belt you will see sets of footprints. The kids walked down from Begbie View Elementary and traced their own feet, adding hearts and the number 215.
Tomorrow they will be wearing orange t-shirts to school.
