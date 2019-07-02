The CD includes Deschamps’ classics and some new tunes. (Submitted)

Revelstoke teen musician releases first CD

Revelstoke born and raised Aza Deschamps released her first CD on Canada Day

After more than two years in the making, local teen musician Aza Deschamps just released her first CD.

The CD was released July 1 and has six songs. Deschamps said the experience has taught her a lot, such as the preference for writing her own songs.

One song on the CD called Fade Away, Deschamps wrote at 12-years-old.

She said she draws some of her inspiration from Billie Eilish, an American singer and songwriter, whose work has been featured on the show 13 Reasons Why. Another is the band 1975.

“Neither seem to care what people think.”

Both artists just write and make music, regardless. They are timeless, and that’s the kind of music Deschamps wants to make. Music that is not tied to a generation and does not fade.

So far, Deschamps said the CD has received a lot of feedback.

“It’s super cool. Whenever I release work people that I’ve never met reach out.

When local teen musician Aza Deschamps sang in an elementary school play as a block of cheese, she had no idea that music would become her life. (Submitted)

“I just want to inspire.”

The CD was released under the name Aza Nabuko. Nabuko is her middle name. Previously, Deschamps just used her first name Aza for music, however that proved difficult for Google searches.

“The first few pages for Aza are like fashion designers from the Middle East.”

Aza, the musician, was buried.

Hopefully, the name change will make it easier for her to be found and gain followers.

CD’s can be purchased at the Annex in Revelstoke or online from her website: https://azanabuko.com/

Soon, merchandise, such as tee shirts will be available on her website.

Deschamps will be in Vancouver for most of the summer, working on another single. She just completed Grade 11.

 

