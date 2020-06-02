People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June 1, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, U.S.A., after being restrained by police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Revelstoke teen organizing protest supporting Black Lives Matter movement

Protesters are asked to wear a mask if they attend

Revelstoke teen Aza Deschamps is calling on the community to join the global Black Lives Matter protests.

On Thursday, June 4, at noon, a protest will be held at Mountain View Park, the field next too Old School Eatery.

“It is a peaceful protest, I do not want any violence,” Deschamps said.

Though originally planned to be in front of city hall, Deschamps said she has changed locations due to the pandemic.

She is asking that those attending wear masks and that if you are unable or uncomfortable attending to make signs and put them up at your home.

The global protests began last week after George Floyd died while in police custody.

READ MORE: ‘We’re sick of it’: Anger over police killings shatters U.S.

READ MORE: George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

protest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Para-snowboarder crushed by competition ban
Next story
Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Snowmobiling injects $30M yearly into Revelstoke economy: study

The sport also supports roughly 600 jobs locally

Revelstoke teen organizing protest supporting Black Lives Matter movement

Protesters are asked to wear a mask if they attend

Meet the new director at Revelstoke Railway Museum

Jim Cullen has worked in museums for over two decades

Curbside reads available as Okanagan libraries reopen

Okanagan Regional Library reopened June 2 in phased approach

Highway 23 North to see construction delays starting this week

BC Hydro is working on a slope stabilization project near Revelstoke Dam

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Suspicious activity on North Okanagan bike trails

A rock deliberately placed on a hazardous corner results in bolstered security, cameras

Be cautious expanding COVID-19 bubble, Dr. Bonnie Henry tells B.C.

Senior homes stay off-limits as schools, businesses reopen

Trial of accused in Salmon Arm church shooting expected to be brief

Crown won’t dispute not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder defence

Defence claims Surrey man was mentally unwell at time of West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou’s jealousy ‘tormented him’, according to his defence lawyer

WildSafeBC: What to do when you find a fawn

Fawning season occurs from May to early July

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

Small business grants available through Okanagan initiative

Susie and Bryan Gay launched ‘This Bag Helps’ to help fellow small business owners during the pandemic

Vernon Para-snowboarder crushed by competition ban

Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport said Matt Hamilton tested positive for a banned substance

Most Read