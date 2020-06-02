Revelstoke teen organizing protest supporting Black Lives Matter movement

Protesters are asked to wear a mask if they attend

Revelstoke teen Aza Deschamps is calling on the community to join the global Black Lives Matter protests.

On Thursday, June 4, at noon, a protest will be held at Mountain View Park, the field next too Old School Eatery.

“It is a peaceful protest, I do not want any violence,” Deschamps said.

Though originally planned to be in front of city hall, Deschamps said she has changed locations due to the pandemic.

She is asking that those attending wear masks and that if you are unable or uncomfortable attending to make signs and put them up at your home.

The global protests began last week after George Floyd died while in police custody.

READ MORE: ‘We’re sick of it’: Anger over police killings shatters U.S.

READ MORE: George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

protest