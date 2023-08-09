Revelstoke to examine composting program in 2024 budget

Revelstoke City Council will consider the addition of a Bear Smart composting program in its 2024 budget discussions later this year.

Revelstoke City Council met for the first time in a few weeks yesterday (Aug. 8) to discuss a number of upcoming projects and proposals. Among the list of topics for yesterday’s meeting was the addition of a composting program to be considered during the 2024 budget discussions. The program would be an expensive undertaking, but would help make the community more environmentally friendly, including making the community a Bear Smart Community.

In February of 2022, the City of Revelstoke staff submitted a request to City Council to apply for a grant fund of more than $3 million through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Green Infrastructure: Environmental Quality Sub-Stream. The recommendation included several other elements as caveats to the proposal but was ultimately not supported, forcing the City to look for an alternative funding strategy.

Now, with inflation and supply chain issues, the project’s estimated cost has grown to $3.3 million from $3.1 million.

City staff have recommended that the city approve the use of $2.4 million from the Green Municipality Grant to initiate the program, but the City won’t be able to approve the program until its 2024 budget discussions.

If implemented, the program would reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by almost 10,000 tonnes per year. The City’s council report also noted that the cost of mixed waste at Revelstoke’s landfill is set to increase from $240 per tonne. By comparison, a tonne of compost costs $120 and a tonne of garbage costs $80.

Turning Revelstoke into a Bear Smart Community involves several steps across various sectors of the community, but one of the main requirements is developing and maintaining a bear proof waste management system that would include waste, recycling, and composting.

To learn more about Bear Smart Community’s, visit the organization’s website.

The City of Revelstoke hasn’t specified when it will begin discussions about the 2024 budget, but in previous years council examined budget considerations late in the year ahead of the New Year.

