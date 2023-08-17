Revelstoke to host Marathon of Sport in support of Special Olympics

Revelstoke residents will have the opportunity to team up with Special Olympics athletes next month in a day of fun, fundraising, and sport.

The Marathon of Sport, hosted by Motionball, is taking place at Revelstoke Secondary School on Sept. 16. Teams of 6-10 individuals who sign up are paired up with a local Special Olympics athlete to form teams to compete in a variety of sports.

Melanie Clayton, Event Director for Motionball Revelstoke, says the event aims to promote inclusion, healthy lifestyles, and accessibility.

Motionball is a national not-for-profit organization that raises funds and awareness for Special Olympics Canada. Events happen across the country annually from the beginning of June to the end of October.

70 per cent of the funds raised goes to Special Olympics Canada, 20 per cent goes to the province’s own Special Olympics chapter, and 5 per cent goes back to the No Good Way Campaign, which advocates against the use of derogatory terms for people living with intellectual disabilities.

After they sign up, each team will be given a personalized fundraising link which they can share with their friends and families. Clayton says that most of the fundraising done for the event is brought in through individual fundraising.

Clayton added that Motionball is a great team-building exercise for local businesses, who can sign up as a team representing their workplace. “It’s a great way to get out and build your own business’ community involvement.”

The sports that will be played on the day range from soccer and basketball to bocce ball and cornhole. “It’s not at all competitive,” said Clayton “It’s more about creating connections with local Special Olympics athletes and to put the spotlight on them.”

Revelstoke Special Olympics has roughly 20 local athletes, and the group has seen growth over the last few years according to Clayton.

Events take place between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. T-shirts, hats, and lunch is provided for the athletes by Motionball.

The winning team will be awarded based mostly on fundraising and sportsmanship rather than actual wins on the day.

Motionball is still growing in B.C. Although Kelowna and Vancouver have hosted Marathon of Sport events in the past, Revelstoke is the first outside of those communities to take the reigns and raise funds through the event.

To register for Motionball contact Clayton at melanieclayton@motionball.com or visit their Instagram.

READ MORE: Carving his own path: Young Revelstoke athlete shines at Special Olympics BC

READ MORE: Adopted basset hound lands in Revelstoke after cross country voyage

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RevelstokeSpecial Olympics