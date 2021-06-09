Revelstoke to review process that approved controversial Victoria St. construction site

The building at 606 Victoria Rd. E, where Absolute Contracting and Arrowtec Building Systems make prefabricated walls and store equipment and materials. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

The city has formed a committee to review and analyze decisions that lead to the controversial construction site on Victoria Rd. E. that angered neighbours.

Proposed by Coun. Tim Palmer, the committee will be made of Palmer, Mayor Gary Sulz as well as acting CAO Ron Matiussi.

Palmer said he hopes the committee can review the application as well as relevant bylaws and policies that lead to issuing a building permit for the temporary storage building that houses a pre-fabrication operation. Hopefully, he said the review will find ways to prevent future conflicts.

Neighbours of the property have complained about noise and pointed to potential bylaw infractions such as parking, fencing and building height requirements.

In a presentation to council on the issue in mid-May, staff said the owners of the property were working with bylaw enforcement officers to ensure all rules were being followed.

