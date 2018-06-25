Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee requests mural on CP rail bridge

(Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review) Adding a welcoming mural to the CP rail bridge above Victoria Rd. as drivers enter Revelstoke was a focus of the June 8th letter to council from the Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee.

The Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee is concerned that the CP rail bridge as you are approaching the city from the highway is an eyesore and could be deterring visitors from proceeding into downtown Revelstoke.

In a letter to council dated June 8, the tourism advisory committee outlined the rail bridge as well as several other tourism considerations for the community.

They are requesting that the city consider prioritizing the beautification of the CP rail bridge with a mural to create a more welcoming entrance to the town and encourage visitors to head downtown.

Along those same lines the committee also requested that the city repaint the metal welcome sign located near the CP rail bridge as, in the committees opinion, it is difficult to read.

A third request from the committee is for the city to look at changing the intersection at MacKenzie Ave. and 2nd St. from a safety point of view.

“While we would like to see a four way stop at this intersection, we understand that this may not always be the best solution,” the letter reads.

The committee also requested that the city consider enforcing the parking time limits in the downtown core.

“Mackenzie Ave., 1st St. and 2nd St. are often full, with vehicles parked in 1-hour and 2-hour parking zones for the entirety of the day. This is clogging up the downtown area and not leaving room for visitors to park downtown who are frequenting our restaurant and retail establishments,” the letter reads.

Last week the city announced that they would be starting to enforce those parking regulations on July 9 (see page 5).