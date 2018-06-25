(Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review) Adding a welcoming mural to the CP rail bridge above Victoria Rd. as drivers enter Revelstoke was a focus of the June 8th letter to council from the Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee.

Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee requests mural on CP rail bridge

Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee requests action on beautification and taxi service

The Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee is concerned that the CP rail bridge as you are approaching the city from the highway is an eyesore and could be deterring visitors from proceeding into downtown Revelstoke.

In a letter to council dated June 8, the tourism advisory committee outlined the rail bridge as well as several other tourism considerations for the community.

They are requesting that the city consider prioritizing the beautification of the CP rail bridge with a mural to create a more welcoming entrance to the town and encourage visitors to head downtown.

Along those same lines the committee also requested that the city repaint the metal welcome sign located near the CP rail bridge as, in the committees opinion, it is difficult to read.

A third request from the committee is for the city to look at changing the intersection at MacKenzie Ave. and 2nd St. from a safety point of view.

“While we would like to see a four way stop at this intersection, we understand that this may not always be the best solution,” the letter reads.

The committee also requested that the city consider enforcing the parking time limits in the downtown core.

“Mackenzie Ave., 1st St. and 2nd St. are often full, with vehicles parked in 1-hour and 2-hour parking zones for the entirety of the day. This is clogging up the downtown area and not leaving room for visitors to park downtown who are frequenting our restaurant and retail establishments,” the letter reads.

Last week the city announced that they would be starting to enforce those parking regulations on July 9 (see page 5).

Previous story
B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appears in court
Next story
Gofundme for B.C. girl badly burned during science project

Just Posted

Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee requests mural on CP rail bridge

Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee requests action on beautification and taxi service

Revelstoke elementary school teacher brings fun and foundations to the classroom

For twenty one years, Colleen Wall has been shaping Revelstoke’s youth in… Continue reading

Moms of those killed by illicit opioids take to B.C. Legislature in call for action

Moms Stop the Harm, a nationwide network of families who have lost loved ones to overdoses rally

Okanagan-Shuswap homes still without power

Storm that rolled through Okanagan-Shuswap caused power outages

Revelstoke Museum explores the history of the Sinixt First Nation

The Revelstoke Museum and Archives hosted a special presentation Thursday surrounding the… Continue reading

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Shuswap farmers find success with super berry

High Mountain Farm’s haskap berry business continues to blossom

Lovsin on Round 8 in golfathon

Raising money for ALS in marathon at Spallumcheen Golf &CC

VIDEO: Actor victim of alleged racist attack at Alberta McDonald’s

Several racist remarks hurled at Zach Running Coyote by unidentified individual

B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appears in court

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

B.C. couple reeling after Lotto Max win

Winning $1 million ticket purchased in Armstrong, B.C.

Imperial Tobacco ‘shocked’ by Health Canada’s proposed package regulations

Company says there are ‘a number of provisions that are basically impossible’

Gofundme for B.C. girl badly burned during science project

Community support from South Cariboo and others really appreciated

Legion Week celebrated across B.C.

Starting today, BC/Yukon Command of Royal Canadian Legion is hosting events in 65 communities

Most Read