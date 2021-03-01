The Riverside Forest Walk walk begins at the BC Interior Forestry Museum on Highway 23. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke trail network to expand with the help of CBT funding

Four Revelstoke projects received a total of almost $80,000

Four Revelstoke projects are receiving funding from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Trail Enhancements Grants.

The BC Interior Forestry Museum, the Revelstoke Cycling Association and the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club are each receiving more than $20,000. The Revelstoke ATV Club is receiving $12,000.

“Basin residents have told us that outdoor recreation opportunities are essential for their physical and mental well-being,” said Michelle d’Entremont, manager of delivery of benefits with the Columbia Basin Trust, in a news release. “With more people staying and exploring their local surroundings, these projects will provide greater access to rehabilitated and new trails so we can continue to enjoy and benefit from them.”

The museum will be adding trail infrastructure to it’s Riverside Forest Walk.

The ATV club will be improving trails and infrastructure at the Sproat Mountain lookout.

Two new adaptive trails, a connector trail and rerouting of a damaged trail will be done by the Revelstoke Cycling Association.

Aging infrastructure will also be replaced at the Nordic ski trails to meet growing demand.

These are four of 25 projects to be funded by the grant, totalling nearly $500,000.

The Riverside Forest Walk walk begins at the BC Interior Forestry Museum on Highway 23. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Most Read