Revelstoke trails closed by outbreak

Several local trails and outdoor areas have been closed as the province tries to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Recreation Sites and Trails BC has closed the following: Begbie Falls, Carnes Creek, Wadey, Downie Creek.

For Boulder Mountain Snowmobile Trails and Frisby Ridge Snowmobile Trail, shelter and facilities are closed and grooming is no longer being done. RSTBC is telling recreationalists to use trails at their own risk, keep distance from each other, bring hand sanitizer and toilet paper is you have to use the outhouse.

The lodge at Mt. Macpherson Nordic Trails is closed, but the trails are still open. RSTBC is telling people to maintain a two metre physical distance between each other at all times and to also bring hand sanitizer and toilet paper for the outhouse.

Sproat Mountain Lookout Trail is also closed, but it’s due to an annual closure to motorized vehicles March 15 to July 15 to protect early season grizzly bear ranges.

On March 25, Parks Canada restricted access to trails by closing parking lots through the national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas.

For Glacier National Park, access points to the backcountry and winter permit areas will be closed. For Mount Revelstoke National Park – the Meadows in the Sky Parkway closure will be extended to the base of the mountain, just a short distance off the Highway 1 exit to allow for turnaround. This includes access to the Nels Nelsen parking area.

Avalanche Canada will be issuing its last avalanche forecast on March 28.

READ MORE: Update: Parks Canada to close access to trails

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada to stop avalanche forecasting early

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.