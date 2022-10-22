Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre hosts final exhibition opening of the year

With bright colours, tasty drinks, and terrific music, Revelstoke Visual Art Centre’s (RVAC) last exhibition opening of the year on Thursday (Oct. 20) ended the season’s worth of openings on a positive note.

With Lacey Jane Wilburn, Sayge Fisher, Radhika Bhoite, and Marie Moose filling the various galleries in the centre, there was no shortage of artwork for attendees to take in. Lacey Jane Wilburn’s enormous canvases occupied the main gallery, while Fisher, Bhoite, and Moose’s artwork were in the three other galleries for folks to wander through and enjoy. Attendees were also treated to another art with an intimate performance by local musician May Davis.

Wilburn’s “Shelter in Place: A Portrait of an Empty House” exhibit was stocked with vivid paintings depicting different scenes, all dripping with emotion. She says her work is inspired by her impression of the human spirit.

“My painting practice is propelled by human energy and the imprints that we leave behind: a smile that blossoms warmth in one’s chest, the gravity of certain voices, or even a melancholy vacancy,” said Wilburn in her artist statement.

Fisher’s stunning embroidery as part of their “Fabricated Reality” exhibit added a third dimension to the artwork. The complex landscapes fit into compact circular frames demonstrate a mastery of fine needlework. Fisher chooses embroidery for several reasons but highlighted its generational transcendence as a key one.

“There’s something about embroidering that connects me across time with millions of other artists throughout history,” said Fisher in her artist statement.

Fisher’s gallery also had an interactive yarn feature that called on those taking in the gallery to contribute to it by stretching thread between pins on the wall.

Next along the side galleries was Radhika Bhoite’s “Retro Rewind”. In her artist statement, Bhoite acknowledges the influence of being the daughter of an interior designer in her work. The work is a mixture of bright colours and a variety of complimentary designs. Bhoite also draws on her heritage in her artwork.

“I am drawn to textile patterns that evoke my Indian heritage, along with visual motifs in global clothing trends,” said Bhoite in her artist statement.

Next was Marie Moose’s brilliantly bright alpine landscapes in her “HOMESCAPES”. Moose’s work features the mountainous views from various places that she’s called home. The exhibit was Moose’s first. Home means different things to different people — Moose explained her take on the meaning of home – and why she chose it as her theme – in her artist statement.

“Home is not a place, it’s a state of mind. It’s a warm fuzzy feeling in your heart. It’s an emotion. It’s the people who live with you, around you. It’s a community where you belong. It’s a sense of purpose,” said Moose in her artist statement at the exhibit.

Artart exhibitRevelstoke